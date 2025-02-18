Woman Already Bought and Wrapped Her 2025 Christmas Gifts to Save Money

Ever wonder how so many people seem to be perpetually prepared for the holidays, with all their shopping ready far in advance of the holidays? Well, according to one person, the key is to purchase your gifts almost a year in advance.

That’s right: one woman named Georgia Hawken already purchased (and wrapped) her 2025 Christmas gifts. That’s got to be a record, right?

“Buying my presents early saves me half of what I would otherwise spend, so around £300 ($378.81),” Hawken said, via Cover Images. “Spending a few minutes of my time each month comparing prices and looking for preloved alternatives means that I avoid spending hours in a busy shopping center nearer the time.”

She added that this routine “is less stressful and frees up my time for family activities as the festive season draws nearer.”

Want to Save Money? Buy Your Christmas Gifts in February.

Usually, I find myself scrambling the night before Christmas Eve while trying to find the perfect gifts for my loved ones. No matter how much I promise myself “this year will be different,” I just can’t seem to break the terrible habit of procrastination.

But I think Hawken might have a point about starting early. Not only does it save you time and energy that you can spend with and on loved ones during the holiday season, but it also can save you a decent amount of money.

“You’ll be surprised with the discounts you will find on the Christmas gifts you already have in mind ten months earlier,” she explained. “It’s never too early to get planning and this often results in the best savings, although there are also last-minute deals to be had!”

So, if you have some downtime this dreary February, maybe get a headstart on this season’s holiday shopping. That way, you can enter the holiday season with one less item on your to-do list.

As for me, well, I don’t see myself changing any time soon.