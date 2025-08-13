Would You Marry Someone Who Did This in Front of You on a Date?

I don’t know about you, but I could use some lighthearted relationship stories right about now.

As I was scrolling through Reddit, I recently found a post titled: “Married people of Reddit: What is the most mortifying thing you did that your spouse overlooked while you were dating?” After reading the responses, I felt compelled to share some of the heart-warming anecdotes.

Videos by VICE

(Warning: most of these are incredibly hilarious and wholesome.)

1. Dropping An Entire Pizza

“First time this woman has me come and meet her folks, they order pizza, and when it shows up, I go ‘Oh, I got it’ and I DROP THE MFING PIZZA as soon as I close the door, man. Everyone is quiet for what seems like an hour, and then at the same time, her dad, older and younger brothers all start laughing/crying. I thought her dad was gonna have a heart attack. To this day, the f-ing guy says he’s never laughed harder, and he’s like 90. 30+ years and these people have their kids still making fun of me, man.” — anonymous

2. Letting One Rip

“Ripped a noxious silent fart in the grocery store as we were checking out. His face went white, and [he] started grabbing the grocery bags pretty fast. He goes, ‘We gotta get outta here. Someone farted, and it smells really bad.’ He took off walking really fast, and I started laughing so hard, I couldn’t keep up. He didn’t turn around until the parking lot, saw me laughing, [and] says, “That was YOU!” Together 17 years, married almost 10 years.” — u/thisthingwecalllife

3. Upchucking All Over Their Car—Pre-Dating

“We weren’t even dating yet; we had hung out a few times in a group, and he was driving me back to my sister’s place in his sweet new car, and I threw up everywhere. I tried to open the window first, to throw up out the window. It did not work. I threw up on the window, and the door, and myself, and his soft gray leather seats. When I tell you that my beloved husband of 20 years is a neat freak and a perfectionist, that is an understatement. Knowing him now, I can’t believe he ever spoke to me again. I can’t believe he cleaned all of that up and still proposed six months later.” — u/Mushrooming247

4. Making an Unintentionally Pretentious Joke

“I was in my first year of work out of law school. I was working around the clock, was super sleep deprived, and had basically no social life. He took me to a party with a bunch of his Burning Man artist friends. They were going around the circle, talking about their current projects – sculptures, textile art, all kinds of really cool things. I was feeling out of place and kind of lame, and also was just so sleep-deprived and tired that my social compass was off. When it came my turn to share, I blurted out, ‘All I make is money.’ I was trying to be self-deprecating and funny, but you could’ve heard a pin drop, the way that joke went over. I still cringe 15 years later.” — anonymous

5. Leaving Them For Dead (i.e., With a Swarm of Wasps)

“My wife and I were walking near a river when we sat on a log. It shifted, and next thing we heard was a swarm of wasps coming after us. I ran away so fast and left her behind. She got stung, bitten, and had some tangled in her hair. I even wimped out of helping get them out of her hair. She still married me and we are going 9 years strong. How? Who knows… I usually try not to linger on the question as to why she married me. I am thankful she did, though. 😅” — u/brandonswindon