Wu-Tang Clan Just Announced a U.S. Tour With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Storied hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan just announced a string of U.S. tour dates for this summer and fall.

The 26-date run, dubbed Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour, will see the group sharing amphitheater stages with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony across major U.S. markets. Stops will include Atlantic City, New Jersey; Kansas City, Missouri; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Orlando, Florida; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 08: Method Man (C) of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Little Caesars Arena on July 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour will kick off August 27 in Darien Center, New York, and conclude October 4 in Phoenix, Arizona.

It’s being billed as the legendary rap group’s final tour and will feature original members RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa, along with Cappadonna and Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son, Young Dirty Bastard (lol, hell yeah) performing in the deceased icon’s place.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be appearing at most dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final CHamber TOur: How to get TIckets

Presales for this year’s North American leg of Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour will begin Tuesday, March 24 at 10 AM local time. Set your reminder now! General onsale will begin Friday, March 27 via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Wu-Tang Clan tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

08/27 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

08/29 — Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre *

09/01 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

09/02 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater *

09/04 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

09/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

09/06 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

09/08 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *

09/09 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

09/11 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

09/12 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

09/13 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

09/15 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

09/16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

09/18 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater *

09/19 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

09/22 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center *

09/23 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

09/24 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/26 — Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino *

09/28 — Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater *

09/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

10/01 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater *

10/02 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

* = w/ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony