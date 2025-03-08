‘WWE 2K25’ Grapples With Its First Major Early Access Update

WWE 2K25 has gained early goodwill among those who have played it! Sitting at an 85 rating between Metacritic and OpenCritic, the series is enjoying its strongest critical outing in recent years. I mean, it is good, despite feeling like a bit of a “product.” But, anyway, WWE 2K25 released a crucial 1.03 patch for Early Access players! Without further ado, let’s get into it!

‘wwe 2k25’ Patch 1.03 details

‘WWE 2K25’ General

Stability and performance improvements to Online play

Stability improvements to Creation Suite

Stability and performance improvements to MyFACTON

Stability and performance improvements to The Island (XBX/PS5)

Addressed reported concerns with accepting invites from other players

MyRISE

Addressed reported concerns of unresponsive AI in Live Events

Addressed reported concerns of Superstars going over the 100 OVR threshold

‘WWE 2K25’ Community Creations

Addressed reported concerns of unresponsive facial regions when using Face Photo

Addressed reported concerns of rules being overwritten within custom matches

Screenshot: 2K

MyFACTION

Addressed reported concerns of pin and submission preferences overwriting the MyFACTION default options for associated mini-games

Addressed reported concerns of match durations not being logged properly

‘WWE 2K25’ Universe

Addressed reported concerns of custom weapons not being available in Universe

Addressed reported concerns of Superstar information not being saved when leaving Universe

Addressed reported concerns of duplicated Superstar portraits showing up in the Pause menu

Truthfully, these are great fixes leading up to WWE 2K25‘s “official” release, though. Those small details matter when you’re looking at the overall quality of a game. Personally, even as an early player, I didn’t encounter many issues. Nothing crazy enough to mention in the review, anyway. Seriously, though, if you pick WWE 2K25 up and play nothing else? Basically, do that Bloodline Showcase mode.

Also, if you’re still here, you know what I want for the next game? More wacky stories. Like that time Sheamus won every single title in WWE 12. I’m not kidding, either:

Screenshot: THQ

I’m telling y’all, some of you still missed out on the most surreal storylines in these games. Hell, I still remember MVP’s “Better Than U-Topia.” 2K, it’s okay if you want to get goofy for MyRise next time!