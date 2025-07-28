WWE 2k25 Is Missing a Key Community Feature on Its Switch 2 Version

WWE 2K25 hit the Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this week, and while I have a review coming later, I can say that so far, I’m enjoying my time with it. However, one thing is missing from the Switch 2 version that has been a staple of the franchise for years.

Given some of the other issues lined up, it may be one that should be fixed soon.

WWE 2K25 ON SWITCH 2 IS MISSING THE IMAGE UPLOADER

As reported by IGN, the WWE 2K25 FAQ makes mention of the missing feature, saying:

“If you are playing on the Switch 2, you won’t be able to upload or view custom images from other platforms”.

That one stings a bit. Because some of the best work done by the WWE 2K community requires image uploading. I’ve seen some incredible wrestler creations, arenas, and more, all thanks to the community’s creativity. I’d imagine this has something to do with Nintendo being somewhat restrictive about what people can post on these platforms.

To that, I say, what are parental controls for if Nintendo is going to do all this blocking? You’ve literally introduced a function that will allow parents to control what their kid sees or don’t see. Implementing these blanket policies that handcuff an entire user base and keep them from experiencing a significant part of the creation suite is annoying at best.

Later on in the FAQ, 2K mentions that “Nintendo Switch 2 players will not see Image Uploader-based Community Creations from any platform or be able to upload their own.”

I’m not sure if a compromise can be found at this level. But I hope it gets worked out. This can’t be a permanent situation. There’s an expectation of feature parity with the Switch 2 now that Nintendo must be able to meet.

They might have been able to skate with the OG Switch. And that’s just due to its lack of power relative to the other consoles. However, with the Switch 2’s ability to run games that the other models do with little to no issue, gamers will look to it as a viable option. They need to operate like they are.