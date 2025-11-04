WWE Raw Results (11/03/25): Logan Paul Joins The Vision

This week’s WWE Raw follows an action-packed Saturday Night’s Main Event where two new champions were crowned. One of those champions — CM Punk — is appearing on tonight’s episode to address the WWE Universe.

Keep reading for tonight’s WWE Raw results…

Videos by VICE

Logan Paul Helps CM Punk

Punk opened tonight’s show to discuss his title win and admit he knows he’s got a target on his back. Although Seth Rollins is injured, that won’t stop his former stable from attacking. Punk will be ready for Rollins, too, so if he wants the title back he’ll send him straight back to his couch. Punk wants to be a fighting champion and invites anyone and everyone (including John Cena) to step up to the plate.

Out comes Logan Paul, the former United States Champion. He’s been adamant since his WWE signing that he has hopes of being a WWE Champion someday. Punk wants nothing to do with him, though. Instead, he says Paul should challenge Ilja Dragunov for the U.S. Title on SmackDown.

"THE DOG ISN'T WAITING ANYMORE" 😤



BRON BREAKKER WANTS THE WORLD TITLE AND HE WANTS IT NOW. pic.twitter.com/l7oqKpq456 — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025

The Vision comes out next with Paul Heyman who explains that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are at the front of the line for a title shot. They attack Punk and Paul, the latter of which gets laid out with a Tsunami. Punk retrieves a steel chair and whacks Reed in his back with it.

Rey Mysterio Returns

Following his win on Saturday against Penta and Rusev, Dominik Mysterio is out to proclaim himself the “best” luchador to ever live. Unfortunately for Dom, his father is Rey Mysterio. In fact, he’s here to set his son straight!

Rey doesn’t take kindly to him calling himself the best when El Santo and Eddie Guerrero exist. Dom orders Rey to leave the ring which he abides by, but not without letting him know three things. He’ll never be the greatest as long as Rey’s around, the ring doesn’t belong to him and he’s not even the greatest Mysterio. Before he leaves, he hits Dom with the 619. Rey has been absent from WWE since April.

REY JUST HIT DOM WITH THE 619!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dHfIrISuFv — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025

Charlotte and Alexa Make the Save

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria faced the former Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. Since Asuka’s return she’s been putting 110% into every single match. They made a statement with their win on Raw, with Asuka submitting Valkyria for the win. They looked to continue their assault post-match but Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss weren’t going to let that happen. They ran out to the ring and stood tall, staring down the former champions. This looks to be the build to this year’s Survivor Series: WarGames as Becky Lynch was eying down Asuka and Kairi when they made their entrance. At least I hope it is … the PLE is in less than a month!

BETTER RUN KABUKI WARRIORS! 😤



The Women's Tag Team Champions have arrived! pic.twitter.com/sTnpXNm4y7 — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025

It was confirmed later in the show that Flair and Bliss will defend the championships next week in the main event of WWE Raw. If they beat The Kabuki Warriors, they’ll tie for the most defenses of the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Logan Paul is Back…

Apparently siding with Punk was all a ruse. Punk teamed with Jey Uso on WWE Raw against The Vision in the main event. While it’s appeared that Uso would be the one turning on Punk and going full heel mode — especially after the backstage segment with Heyman — that wasn’t the case. At least not tonight.

LOGAN PAUL JUST KNOCKED OUT CM PUNK! 😱



Logan has picked his side… and clearly it's with The Vision.



What is happening??? pic.twitter.com/JZubDYCCD8 — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025

In the final moments of the match the men were beating the daylights out of each other on the outside of the ring. Distracted, the moment lead to a count out finish. None of the four men cared. That’s when Paul came out acting as if he was going to help. Instead, he used the brass knuckles to knock Punk out cold. Paul handed the brass knuckles to an amused Heyman to end the show.



Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.