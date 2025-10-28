WWE Reveals Full Mystery Teaser (And Fans Are Really Disappointed)

Over the weekend, WWE began uploading a series of cryptic short videos of, well, feet. Many fans expected it to be teasing a return of some sort with the general consensus either Andrade, Gunther, Santos Escobar, or a returning Chris Jericho.

Well, WWE has finally unveiled what the purpose of these dark videos were for and it’s got fans pretty upset.

Videos by VICE

Wrestlemania 42 Las Vegas Teaser

The videos didn’t stop at just feet. Throughout this week other snippets of hands at a poker table have been uploaded as well. Today, WWE uploaded the video in full and it turns out it’s just a hype video for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Triple H walks in a room with a poker table that includes Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman. “As they say in Vegas… everyone’s got a tell,” Triple H voices over as the camera pans over the other men situated. “A blink, a breath, a moment that can’t be controlled. But the great ones? They use it to their advantage. They own it. They’ve got them right where they want them. The rest just haven’t figured it out yet.”

WWE Fans react to WrestleMania ad

Play video

While there’s an incredible amount of production value behind the ad, fans are expressing frustration about WWE’s antics.

“This could’ve been an email btw,” one X user wrote, accompanied by a gif of a woman shrugging and walking away.

“I understand business is business, but with the product stale as of late, doing all these teasers just for this was a massive botch creatively,” wrote another.

Others pointed out the lack of diversity, particularly with no women involved in the advert. Stars like Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, are all very marketable and popular.

“You guys do have a women’s division you know… Rhea was right there. Becky Lynch too. They could have fit seamlessly in this,” another expressed.

WrestleMania 42 was originally set for New Orleans. Due to things moving around, it will now take place for a second straight year in Sin City. Two-day combo tickets for April 18 – 19 are on sale now.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.