WWE Undertaker and Cody Rhodes Return to Fortnite: Prices and Last Day to Buy

A little less than a year after its original release in the Item Shop, the WWE Undertaker and Cody Rhodes bundle is once again available for purchase in Fortnite. Shoppers are going to need to act fast, though.

Last Day to Buy the Undertaker and Cody Rhodes Skins in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

The South Park x Fortnite collab is still dominating the current map and the top-billing spot in the Item Shop, but there are some new additions this week worth mentioning. In addition to the Galaxy Pack and the R.E.P.O. bundle, some popular WWE wrestlers have also returned to the Item Shop.

Videos by VICE

The WWE bundle just appeared in the Item Shop Monday morning, but it won’t be sticking around for long. Wrestling fans have until Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET to purchase the bundle or any of the individual items.

Undertaker and Cody Rhodes Skin and Bundle costs

Screenshot: Epic Games

The full Undertaker and Cody Rhodes bundle costs 2,800 V-bucks and includes nine total items. That comes out to around $28 for two skins, two emotes, and five cosmetic items. Buying the bundle ends up being about 500 V-bucks cheaper than picking things up separately.

Players who are interested in getting both skins will likely get the most value out of the bundle, but shoppers who really only like half of this pair might be better off with an individual skin purchase.

Here is a full breakdown of everything in the Undertaker and Cody Rhodes bundle and the individual cost of each item outside of the bundle:

Cody Rhodes skin – 1,500 V-bucks

– 1,500 V-bucks Undertaker skin (selectable styles) – 1,500 V-bucks

– 1,500 V-bucks Cody’s Cutlass pickaxe – 800 V-bucks

– 800 V-bucks Taker’s Shovel pickaxe – 800 V-bucks

– 800 V-bucks Nightmare Mantle back bling – 300 V-bucks

– 300 V-bucks The Urn back bling – 300 V-bucks

– 300 V-bucks WOOOAAHH! emote – 300 V-bucks

– 300 V-bucks Urn’d Respect emote – 300 V-bucks

Note that neither of these wrestlers currently have a supported LEGO style. That means that players cannot use these skins in any LEGO Fortnite play experiences. Some skins do receive LEGO styles after their launch, but at this time there have not been any confirmed plans to add LEGO styles for these characters.

As 2026 continues, the Item Shop is expected to host a variety of major new collaborations. There are rumors that Regular Show is coming to the Item Shop soon and that two of the most popular Marvel Rivals characters will be getting Fortnite skins this year. Players should check back soon for more leaks and official updates.

Fortnite is available now on PC, consoles, and select mobile devices. The WWE bundle is available in the Item Shop until Jan 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM ET.