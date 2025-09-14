WWE’s Rhea Ripley ‘Killed’ by Art the Clown at Ice Nine Kills Concert

Rhea Ripley lived out a “dream” during Silver Scream Con, getting “killed” by Terrifier’s Art the Clown.

Ripley appeared on stage with Ice Nine Kills and Art but things quickly escalated. After trading slaps back and forth, Art delivered the final blow to Ripley, “killing” her. Individuals dressed as medical staff carried her off the stage. Following the show, the 28-year-old wrestler expressed gratitude for the moment.

Videos by VICE

“I may have just lived my dream. Thank you @SilverScreamCon @ICENINEKILLS and EVERYBODY involved,” she wrote on X, accompanied by an emoji of a face holding back tears as well as a black heart and knife.

ART THE CLOWN GOT RHEA RIPLEY WTFFFF pic.twitter.com/7ycOGWMsj1 — k (@livinripley) September 14, 2025

Rhea Ripley’s Love of The Terrifier Franchise

It’s no secret that Ripley is a massive horror fan, particularly the Terrifier franchise. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year, Ripley admitted she’d “love” a role in the fourth and final installment.

“Oh, I would love that. I want to be in Terrifier [4] so badly. It’s the last one, Damien [Leone] said that this is going to be the last one. Yeah. Kill me. Kill me, I don’t care.”

Her fandom is so well known, in fact, that Hot Topic collaborated with WWE and Terrifier to produce Ripley and Art the Clown merchandise. The collaboration is just further proof of the mainstream appeal that “Mami” has outside of the ring.

She wouldn’t be the first wrestler to appear in the franchise. Chris Jericho appeared in Terrifier 3 which released last year. His role was short-lived but it was still a memorable and unexpected moment. While Terrifier 4 is still in the works, Leone spilled that it will dive into Art’s backstory.

While Art may have defeated the multi-time women’s champion this time, you won’t have to wait long to see her on screen again. The WWE Raw superstar is currently mixing it up with Asuka.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on Rhea Ripley and WWE.