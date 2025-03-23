WWE’s Slammy Awards Are Returning for WrestleMania 41 Weekend

The Slammys — WWE’s fan-voted awards recognizing the best matches, moments, and wrestlers of the past year — are returning.

The sports entertainment giant first launched the awards in 1986, and they were a consistent part of WWE’s identity until 2020. WWE shelved the awards until last year when they returned at WWE World during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This year, WrestleMania 41 is live from Las Vegas, however the awards will still be showcased at WWE World. WWE’s Big E and Cathy Kelly are hosting the Slammy Awards which will stream live on WWE’s social media ahead of WrestleMania night two on Sunday, April 20th.

WWE’s Slammy Awards are heading to las vegas

Voting is now open for several categories in the Slammy Awards. The categories include but are not limited to: Female Superstar of the Year, Male Superstar of the Year, Most Memorable Entrance, OMG Moment of the Year, Faction of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Match of the Year, and Rivalry of the Year. For a full list of categories and nominees, head to WWE’s website.

WrestleMania 41 weekend is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event. Headlining matches have been confirmed like CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns. Reigns was absent from Elimination Chamber after the chaotic Royal Rumble shenanigans between the three. They’ll finally settle it in the ring at the grandest stage of them all.

Of course, the Royal Rumble winners — Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso — are fighting for championship gold. Flair is eyeing her 15th title reign in hopes of surpassing her father Ric Flair’s iconic record. Cody Rhodes will face Elimination Chamber winner John Cena who recently turned heel for the first time in over a decade. IYO SKY recently became Women’s World Champion and her first major hurdle will be Bianca Belair.