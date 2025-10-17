I’ve Fallen For WYNK’s Autumn Seasonal THC Seltzer 

WYNK’s bright and citrusy Cran-Blood Orange seltzer won me over on the first sip. So you can imagine my dismay when I remembered I was trying a limited-edition, seasonal flavor. Fortunately, this fall/winter beverage will be around for at least a few more months, unless I can convince them to make it a year-round staple.

While some of WYNK’s flavors are available in 2.5mg, 5mg, and 10mg varieties, this seasonal option is only available in 5mg cans. Normally this would be a major downside for me, but since the drinks contain no sugar or calories, I have no problem throwing a couple back if I want a more potent experience.

Inside Each Can

This seasonal flavor’s ingredient list is short and sweet (unlike the can, which is tall and unsweetened.) As someone who loves seltzer water and loathes artificial sugars, it’s a delightful, bubbly option for day or night.

Here’s what’s inside, in order:

Carbonated water

Hemp extract

Natural blood orange flavor with other natural flavors

Citric acid

Ascorbic acid

THC derived from hemp

Each can contains a balanced ratio of 5mg CBD and 5mg THC. On top of the low 5mg dose, the CBD adds an additional layer of support for those who don’t want to get too high from this drink.

Delight on the first sip

I love unsweetened seltzer waters. I also love THC drinks that mask the weed flavor entirely. Admittedly, I didn’t expect this unsweetened drink to do both. But I was proven wrong on the first sip.

I chilled my can for a few hours to ensure maximum crispness. And the crispness it delivered. When I took the first sip, I was shocked at how bubbly, bright, and refreshing the drink felt without any hint of hemp earthiness. I had to double-check to make sure I wasn’t drinking an uninfused sample.

Despite my glowing review of the flavor, I know a lot of people might not be as excited about the cranberry blood orange combination. I shared a sip with a friend and was met with a simple, “not for me.” But as someone who relishes in the tartness of both flavors, I can confidently recommend this to anyone with a taste for tart and who enjoys a little depth in their seltzer can.

This is definitely a great flavor for the holidays, especially with the cranberry flavor reminiscent of Thanksgiving side dishes. I also appreciate that WYNK shared three mocktail recipes to make with this flavor, extending the ways you can replace alcohol for the holidays with something a bit more mellow.

While it’s a great holiday option, I can also see myself drinking this flavor throughout the summer. The blood orange is floral and tart to add to the overall crisp, refreshing feel.

A Gentle Buzz for Day or Night

At just 5mg of THC and CBD per can, these seltzers offer a gentle, balanced buzz. Since they contain zero calories and zero sugar (or sugar replacements), they’re easy to dose up or down depending on your tolerance.

For those with a higher tolerance, I can see these working well as a one-to-one replacement for drinking alcohol. If your friends are throwing back beer after beer, you can throw back a few of these seltzers to keep up. The same can be said for mixed drinks, especially if you follow one of their mocktail recipes or come up with your own.

But these seltzers can do a lot more than just replace alcohol for social situations. They also make a great day-time boost and evening winddown tool.

I took a WYNK on the go for a meeting, sipping on it on the bus on my way to the coffee shop. By the time I had arrived, I felt a slight boost in my energy and focus. The experience was nowhere near intoxicating or intense, but rather provided a light, gentle boost in my mood. Those with low tolerances may find that these 5mg cans are strong enough to cause intoxication, so I’d recommend not drinking one before a work meeting if you don’t know how you’ll react.

While the drink was perfect to boost my daytime productivity, it also did the trick as part of an evening wind down session. The low THC dose, combined with the relaxing qualities of CBD, made for a perfect blend to ease into nighttime and get a good night’s rest.



If you’re someone who likes to relax and unwind before bed, let me put you on to something: Mix the can (or half of the can, depending on your tolerance) with about a ¼ cup of cherry juice and pour over ice. Mix with and leave in a cinnamon stick. Now take this into the warm bath you’ve drawn, put on some music or an audiobook, and bliss out. You’re welcome.

Ideal Onset Time

The above uses for WYNK’s Cran-Blood Orange seltzer are all made possible by the drink’s quick onset time. Unlike classic edibles, which tend to take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours to take full effect, these take effect within 10 to 15 minutes.

Even better? The effects only last about 60-90 minutes, which makes it easy to tailor your experience by spacing out your intake.

My Final Verdict

I love this flavor and the effects it brought on. My biggest downsides are the 5mg-only dose options and the lack of year-round availability.

While the 5mg cans make it easy to drink more if needed, they might not be the most economical choice for someone with a higher tolerance. At $24.99 per six-pack, those who need to drink multiple cans for their desired effect might find it unsustainable.



But for those who want a little boost, gentle buzz, or a balanced high with the added benefit of CBD, these cans are a great, tart pick-me-up or wind-me-down.