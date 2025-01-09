Xbox Could Have a Crucial Turnaround Year if Its Upcoming Developer Direct Sticks the Landing

In some ways, I deeply relate to the Xbox. Even as far back as the OG console, the Xbox held the status of “third place.” After the 360 era and heading into the One, though, the Xbox had a hell of an identity crisis. Originally meant to be a multimedia machine, the Xbox One was sent to be executed by players who rejected the mere idea of it. Now, with Microsoft’s “Everything is an Xbox” push, the ghost of the One looms over the console’s future. But, with a new Developer Direct coming at the end of January? Maybe Microsoft will show players that we were actually the fools the entire time!

On January 23, we’re getting the first Xbox Developer Direct of the year. The following games will be featured: South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and DOOM: The Dark Ages. Oh, and a fourth surprise game will enter the fray! Now, yes, technically only South of Midnight is an Xbox “exclusive.” But, I feel like Microsoft is coming to a slow realization after all these years.

They don’t have to keep running the console hardware rat race. If “Everything is an Xbox,” then guess what? That’s a withdrawal from the contest without necessarily being a “loss”! If Microsoft can just convince the masses that their broad content plans can work and are feasible, then that suddenly opens the door to countless collaborations and revenue streams for the Green Machine!

Screenshot: Xbox

Granted, Team Green does intend to put their efforts behind a handheld meant to effortlessly combine “the best of Xbox and Windows together.” But, perhaps the writing is indeed on the wall for any “main character” Xbox console. We’ve seen the success the Nintendo Switch has had. Maybe the future is handheld gaming that provides the option of docking on a bigger screen.

Honestly? I’ve accepted that. As long as I always have the option to still play games on a big television with crisp visuals, I embrace this direction for the industry. Who wants to keep buying unwieldy consoles anyway? Make everything like the Switch and Steam Deck and call it a day!