Xbox Game Pass in February 2025 Is a Mixed Bag to Some, but I Think It’s a Strong Roster

As they say: You can’t win them all. As many people were critical of PlayStation’s February PS Plus games, the indignation has now shifted to Xbox and its Game Pass offerings for the month. While many people are excited about Avowed (and rightfully so), it seems there’s a significant amount of discontent over the options overall. So, let’s dive right into this month’s Xbox Game Pass extravaganza!

arriving to xbox game pass in February 2025

Game Platforms Date Arriving Far Cry New Dawn Console, PC, Cloud February 4 Another Crab’s Treasure Console (Standard) February 5 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Console (Standard) February 5 Starfield Console (Standard) February 5 Madden NFL 25 Console, PC, Cloud (Ultimate) February 6 Kingdom Two Crowns Console, Cloud (Standard and Ultimate) February 13 Avowed Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud February 18

And, of course, I’ll include a small section here for the games that will unfortunately be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service. (The following titles will be leaving on February 15.)

A Little to the Left (Console, PC, Cloud)

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night (Console, PC, Cloud)

EA Sports UFC 3 (Console) EA Play

Indivisible (Console, PC, Cloud)

Merge and Blade (Console, PC, Cloud)

Return to Grace (Console, PC, Cloud)

Tales of Arise (Console, PC, Cloud)

If you have Ultimate, by the way, you can also download Ninja Gaiden 2 Black and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

as is tradition: Timely recommendations

Despite the mild rumbling and grumbling, I personally feel like there’s a lot to love this month. Granted, I’m a big Obsidian mark, so I can’t be trusted to be “unbiased.” I’d be perfectly happy if the only game to release this month on Xbox Game Pass was–

Avowed: I don’t care what anyone says. Avowed will be Obsidian’s crowning achievement (and the entire Xbox brand, for that matter)! Based on everything we’ve heard in preview impressions, there’s no way this game does anything but set the world on fire. The studio’s “worst” game is, what, The Outer Worlds? And I enjoyed that — I don’t know what the rest of y’all were playing. If Avowed dips below an 85 on Metacritic, I’ll resign. I’ll leave VICE entirely and post a video of myself crying. (I’m not leaving — y’all are stuck with me.)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: Now, this is one my partner and I keep meaning to boot up, but games keep releasing. Technically, Eiyuden Chronicle has been available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier subscribers for a hot minute. But, still, that doesn’t detract from its appeal. With so many playable characters and clashing personalities, Eiyuden Chronicle reminds me of those classic JRPGs like Chrono Trigger. Sometimes, a chill, goofy JRPG with a fun cast of fully-voiced characters is exactly what you need.

Another Crab’s Treasure: I’m glad Xbox Game Pass is making this accessible to a wider audience because it wholeheartedly deserves its flowers. It’s a Soulslike, sure, but it’s so effortlessly charming. It’s funny, it’s heartfelt, and you can tell the developers had a ball creating it. If you haven’t had the honor of playing Another Crab’s Treasure, Xbox has given you a chance to savor greatness!