Xbox Is Building the Netflix of Games. Is That a Good Thing?

Microsoft and Bethesda brought a ton to show during their press conferences last night. But no story felt more important (in the broad view) than Microsoft’s continued support of Xbox Game Pass, the company’s subscription based service. With the announcement of the company’s new service featuring a catalog of games especially curated for the PC, Game Pass has become a hard-to-deny value. In our second E3 2019 episode of Waypoint Radio, we dig deep into the service, plus chat about Cyberpunk 2077, Outer Worlds, Doom: Eternal, Keanu Reeves, and so much more.

