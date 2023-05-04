'They Just Need a Safe Place to Be:' How Public Transit Became the Last Safety Net In America

This aligns with what Christine Zacchei, a behavioral health consultant at the Hub of Hope, told me about the difficulties homeless people experience in getting services. They’ll get referred to the hospital only for doctors to dismiss them as untreatable. Busy ER doctors wonder why they should spend time treating homeless people who they believe won’t commit to follow-ups or take medication. It is common for homeless people to have medications stolen. If they have meds that need to be refrigerated, like insulin, they have no way to do so (unless they’ve come to the Hub of Hope, which keeps a mini-fridge for such medications for patients). Many don’t have phones with plans or internet access, which makes it difficult to schedule, attend, or keep telehealth appointments. Many overnight shelters have bed bugs, poor hygiene, and draconian rules that result in people getting banned for reasons they don’t understand. Or they run into Kafkaesque bureaucratic Catch-22s in which they need an ID to apply for some program, but need another document to get the ID, but need a different kind of document to get it and need an ID to get that document. So when a homeless person sees an outreach worker coming by, they often see just another representative of this tangle of bureaucracies that shame them for not getting their life together while putting up barriers that prevent them from doing it.