You Can Finally Smell Like Korn’s James “Munky” Shaffer

If someone told you to guess which rock star just put out their own cologne, it’s probably fair to say that Korn guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer would not be in your top five guesses. And yet, here we are.

Shaffer has partnered with a company called EveryHuman for a brand-new fragrance dubbed Reference Times. Get a look at it below.

Videos by VICE

Korn Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer Has His Own Cologne

It’s certainly not unheard of for celebrities, or music artists, to release their own cologne or perfume, but it is a little less common for those in the rock world. KISS and Poison frontman Bret Michaels are just a couple of stars who have.

The easy joke here would be something like, “You too can smell like a Munky,” but I’m gonna give Shaffer some credit. Creating your own cologne is so out of left field that he must have a strong interest in it, and likely (hopefully) put a lot of thought into the process.

Reference Times launched in Berlin, Germany at the Reference Studios exhibition space this week, meaning you can’t pick it up at your local Hot Topic or Ulta Beauty store, but who knows, maybe it’ll be available to order or pick up at Korn concerts in the future.