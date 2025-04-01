You Can Smother Your Loved Ones with Affection with an Officially Licensed ‘Silent Hill 2’ White Pillow

April Fools’ is always a fun time. Goofs and gags aplenty around every corner of the internet, and sometimes, it’s hard to tell which ones are real. While I’ll always appreciate a silly joke post on Twitter, there’s a special place for companies that fully commit to the bit. Like Konami, for example, who just released an officially licensed Silent Hill 2 White Pillow so you can make sure your loved ones are as comfortable as possible.

Despite today’s date, the Silent Hill 2 White Pillow is, in fact, a real product on the official Konami store. It’s only offered for the next seven days – after that, it’s gone. Here’s how the official product description reads:

“Introducing the Silent Hill 2-Inspired Pillow, a hauntingly comfortable tribute to one of the most iconic (and oddly specific) objects in psychological horror history. This isn’t just a gag—it’s real and it has a hidden message that glows in the dark. You can actually pre-order it. But only for 7 days. After that, it vanishes into the fog forever.”

This ‘Silent Hill 2’ white pillow is perfect for a sleepless significant other

Screenshot: OKSGear

It even has a secret, glow-in-the-dark message written on it! Seems like a letter from an estranged lover or something. Maybe a manifestation of guilt buried deep within your subconscious? Who knows! Either way, you’ll never have any restless dreams with this comfy sucker on your bed. The Silent Hill 2 White Pillow is the perfect “special place” to rest your head upon.

This isn’t some prop you place on your Funko Pop-covered bookshelf, either. Measuring 29.13 by 18.9 inches, this is a full-sized pillow usable by full-sized human heads. It comes vacuum-sealed and even has a custom Silent Hill 2 woven label for authenticity.

For $49.99 USD, you can own this iconic piece of haunted memorabilia. And why wouldn’t you want to? Konami and Bloober Team’s 2024 remake of Silent Hill 2 is not only one of the best horror games we’ve seen in decades on its own. But it’s also one of the most faithful adaptations of an iconic story I’ve ever experienced in the medium. Seriously, what are you doing, ya goof? Go play Silent Hill 2 Remake! And then hit up GOG.com and grab the recently patched Silent Hill 4: The Room! And then figure out how to play the original Silent Hill 1 and 3! I don’t know, I’m not your Mom!