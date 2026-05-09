You Didn’t Fall Out of Love, You’re Just Not Following the 7-7-7 Rule

Have you ever heard of the 7-7-7 rule in dating? An angel number isn’t going to magically heal your connection, but if your relationship is in a slump, you might want to consider this simple tactic.

According to Steffo Shambo, founder of Tantric Academy, the 7-7-7 Rule is “an implementation of three dedicated timeframes: a date every seven days, a weekend away together every seven weeks, and a romantic vacation away every seven months.”

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“Life can throw all sorts of distractions at you, and can pull your energy away from your partner,” says Shambo. “The 7-7-7 rule is a way of preventing that. It creates this bubble where the relationship is the main focus, not the chores or the careers.”

Here’s how it looks in action.

The first part of the rule is a date night every seven days. For Shambo, this is the most important part of keeping an emotional bond. He explains that without this weekly reset, couples can default to a “roommate” dynamic in which communication becomes purely logistical.

A weekly date does not just have to be a dinner, and something like doing an activity together can be so much more meaningful than sharing a space where both partners are on their phones. It also gives you a chance to see each other properly.

A Weekend Away Every Seven Weeks

Every month and a half or so, consider planning a weekend trip with your lover—even if it’s just a one-day road trip to a new place you’ve always wanted to visit. Changing your environment together can help you detach from everyday stressors and reconnect with one another.

“When you stay in the same environment, you stay in the same roles,” says Shambo. “Getting away every seven weeks can provide the space for spontaneity and playfulness to return, which are important for emotional and deep bonding.”

A Long Vacation Every Seven Months

Now, I know what you’re thinking: In this economy???

Thankfully, your vacation doesn’t have to be some expensive, luxurious getaway. In fact, even just taking some time off work to spend quality time together in your own town can be helpful.

“A week is long enough for the distractions of daily life to fall away. It can give couples the time they need to envision their future together, and give you the chance to dedicate your full presence to one another for an extended time,” Shambo says.