Young the Giant Announces 2026 Tour Dates with Cold War Kids

Indie rockers Young the Giant just announced the Victory Garden Tour for 2026. The 40-date outing will see the group crossing the continental U.S., stopping at most major markets including Cleveland, Philadelphia, New York, Nashville, and San Francisco.

The Victory Garden Tour, named in honor of Young the Giant’s upcoming album, kicks off May 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The run will continue through the summer, with lots of outdoor amphitheater dates for good vibes. The final show of the tour is August 9 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 28: (L-R) Jacob Tilley, Payam Doostzadeh, and Sameer Gadhia of Young The Giant perform onstage during Day 6 at Summerfest 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park on June 28, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

Cold War Kids will be in the main support slot at most dates, with almost monday opening the first stretch of the tour, and KennyHoopla opening the second half(ish) of dates. Common People will also be appearing at select dates.

Get the full tour routing and lineup information (and find out how to get tickets) below.

How to get tickets: Young the giant and cold war kids 2026 tour

Young the Giant’s The Garden community will have exclusive presale access starting Wednesday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. Live Nation pre-sale for select dates starts on Thursday, February 19th at the same time, available at Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin on Friday, February 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Young the Giant tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^

05/27 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *^

05/29 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *^

05/30 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *^

05/31 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

06/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park *^

06/11 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *^

06/12 — Vienna, VA @ The Filene Center at Wolf Trap *^

06/13 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *^

06/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann *^

06/16 — Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B *^

06/18 — New York, NY @ Pier 17 *^

06/19 — New York, NY @ Pier 17 *^

06/20 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *^

06/22 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum *^

06/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *^

06/25 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *^

06/26 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! *^

06/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *^

07/09 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *+

07/10 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *+

07/11 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *+

07/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *+

07/15 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *+

07/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *+~

07/18 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *+

07/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Greek Theatre *+

07/23 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion *+

07/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *+

07/25 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Live *+

07/26 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater *!

07/29 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *+

07/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex *+

07/31 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater *+

08/02 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *+

08/03 — La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater *+

08/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Company *+

08/07 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+

08/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *+

08/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *+

* = w/ Cold War Kids

^ = w/ almost monday

+ = w/ KennyHoopla

! = w/ Common People