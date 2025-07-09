It seems that Young Thug has come out on the other side of his RICO case a kinder, more humble man. The rapper, who recently got back to touring after his high-profile trial, apparently rewarded a fan’s dedication bby paying for their gas after they drove nine hours to see him perform.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that, while it’s unclear which concert this happened at, Our Generation Music on Instagram caught wind of the situauon and seems to bhave presumed it went down at Young Thung’s Les Ardentes festival set in Belgium over the weekend.

Videos by VICE

In a social media post, the fan shared a picture of himself with Young Thug while holding four one hundred U.S. dollar bills. “His team took me backstage to get a pic with him and he paid for my gas. Best night of my life!!” the fan captioned his post. In a comment, Young Stoner Life’s IG account wrote: “For the people.”

As noted, this new album would be Young Thug’s first since the end of his YSL RICO case back in October 2024. He accepted a plea deal and was immediately allowed to go home on the grounds that he serve 15 years probation, with a five years prisentence rediuced to time served. The judge presiding over the case, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, warned that if he violates his probation he could potentially face a 20 year prison sentence.

Per the plea deal, Young Thug pleaded guilty to one gang charge, two gun charges and three drug charges. He also submitted a no contest plea to a separate gang charge and racketeering conspiracy charge, whcih essentially means he chose to not contest those particular charges, but wasn’t admitting guilt, which could have had serieous legal repercussions.

Honestly, even knowing absoluetly nothing aboyut law this sounds like a great deal, as the prosecution had recommended a 45 year sentence for the ATL rapper, with 25 years in prison and 20 years of probation.

Next up Young Thug is set to drop a new album, UY SCUTI, which still does not have a release date, but some fans are speculating that it could drop sometime within the next couple months.