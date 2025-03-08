Your BO Might Actually Be a Mental Condition

Apparently, if you think you have body odor (BO), you might actually have olfactory reference syndrome (ORS) instead.

Okay, let’s get one thing straight: we all experience BO at some point. Sometimes, you really do just stink.

But some people are so preoccupied with the idea of smelling bad that they make it their entire focus. It becomes almost like an ungrounded paranoia, where they begin to smell scents that aren’t actually there, convincing themselves that something is wrong with them and that they’re emitting an offensive odor.

According to the International OCD Foundation, ORS is “an underrecognized disorder characterized by preoccupation with the false belief that one emits a foul, unpleasant, or offensive body odor.”

And no, this isn’t just a simple insecurity. Rather, it’s often debilitating to the point where sufferers will avoid social situations or take part in excessive behaviors like showering multiple times a day, over-applying deodorant, etc.

While ORS might seem like a silly, superficial condition, it can be extremely overwhelming for the person experiencing it. Sometimes, cases become so distressing that the individual will become depressed or suicidal.

Morganne Masse, a Université de Montréal Ph.D. candidate, published a paper back in Oct. 2024 that further explored ORS. According to Masse, “People with ORS have often gone from doctor to doctor before being referred to psychiatry. They will consult numerous specialists—dentists, dermatologists—to try to eliminate the odors they believe they emit.”

Thankfully, there are some effective treatments for those struggling with ORS, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and medication and antidepressants, according to Masse.

“Another approach is to address the delusional component of ORS similarly to the way we treat the positive symptoms of psychosis,” Masse continued. “Isolated case studies suggest the efficacy of combining antidepressants and antipsychotics, although the latter are generally less effective.”