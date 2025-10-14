Your Friends Could Literally Be Keeping You Young

Your friends might be doing more for your health (and your biological age) than your morning supplements. A new study suggests that who you spend your time with can influence how quickly your body ages.

Researchers from the U.S. National Institute on Aging analyzed data from more than 2,000 adults to explore how social life affects biology. They developed a measure called “cumulative social advantage,” which looked at the depth of relationships, emotional support, and community involvement.

Videos by VICE

The results revealed a striking pattern. People who stayed connected and engaged aged more slowly at the cellular level. Their DNA showed fewer changes linked to aging, and their bodies carried lower levels of chronic inflammation.

Luigi Ferrucci, chief scientific director at the National Institute on Aging, said these findings could define the next era of health research. “The next great step in aging science will be understanding how lifestyle factors slow down aging,” he explained.

The biology supports what people have always known intuitively. Humans are social creatures built for connection. For most of history, survival depended on belonging to a group. When that connection starts to disappear, the body interprets it as stress. Hormones like cortisol and adrenaline rise, the immune system weakens, and the effects accumulate over time.

The study also linked social well-being to access and stability. Participants with higher income or education levels tended to show slower biological aging, suggesting that a sense of security often nurtures stronger relationships and healthier lives.

Researchers describe social connection as a kind of preventative care. Strengthening friendships, staying active in your community, and reaching out to people who matter can all influence how your body functions. Support helps regulate stress, reduce inflammation, and encourage repair at the cellular level.

We spend years chasing health through diets, skincare, and supplements, yet science keeps circling back to the same conclusion. Eat well, move often, rest properly, and invest in the people who make you feel grounded. Relationships don’t just make life better—they literally help keep you alive longer.

The company you keep may be one of the most powerful medicines you’ll ever have.