Your Love Language According to Your Zodiac Sign

Wondering how you prefer to receive love as your star sign? Here’s each zodiac sign’s love language when it comes to receiving love and affection.

1. Aries: Physical Touch and Words of Affirmation

Fiery Aries feels comforted by physical touch and words of affirmation. While this sign might appear confident and unwavering, they crave more reassurance than they might let on. Physical touch grounds them in their bodies, while words of affirmation offer a much-needed sense of support.

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2. Taurus: Quality Time and Physical Touch

Many assume that Taurus’s love language would be receiving gifts, but as a Taurus myself, I’d say it’s quality time and physical touch. We might enjoy the finer things in life, but ultimately, Taurus is a grounded, sensual sign that only ever asks for your presence and touch. If you can make a Taurus feel safe, secure, and at peace, then you’ll win their heart in no time.

3. Gemini: Words of Affirmation and Quality Time

Gemini is an incredibly playful and curious sign, and they connect with romantic interests through deep conversations. Naturally, this requires quality time, where two people are in tune with one another. Additionally, Gemini loves receiving compliments, especially when it comes to their intellect.

4. Cancer: Acts of Service and Quality Time

Cancers are known as the mothers of the zodiac, nurturing those around them. In return, they crave the same genuine care and presence, which can show up through acts of service and quality time. This sensitive sign feels comforted by their partner’s presence, and they’ll fall head over heels for someone who lightens their emotional load.

5. Leo: Words of Affirmation and Receiving Gifts

Leo loves grand gestures and admiration from their lover. Though they might be confident and magnetic, they need reassurance just like the rest of us. They best receive love through words of affirmation or personalized gifts that show them just how well you know them.

6. Virgo: Acts of Service and Words of Affirmation

Hardworking, analytical Virgo wants a partner who shows up for them and respects their hustle. They crave someone willing to lighten their burden through acts of service or praise them through words of affirmation.

7. Libra: Quality Time and Receiving Gifts

Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and harmony, rules Libra. This fun-loving, fair sign feels most at peace when spending quality time with their person. Additionally, they prefer thoughtful gifts that show they were on your mind.

8. Scorpio: Physical Touch and Quality Time

Passionate, seductive Scorpio feels more loved through physical touch and quality time. They rarely feel safe enough to be vulnerable with someone, but when they do, they crave physical closeness and emotional intimacy more than most other signs.

9. Sagittarius: Receiving Gifts and Acts of Service

Sagittarius is a free-spirited, adventurous sign that doesn’t like to be tied down. They feel most loved when someone shows up for them, often through acts of service. Though they’re fiercely independent, they value a partner who can step up and lighten their load. Additionally, they love to feel admired, which is why showering them with personal gifts quickly captures their attention. It’s not about the material items, of course. Rather, it’s the fact that you know them well enough to know what they’d like.

10. Capricorn: Acts of Service and Quality Time

As the father of the zodiac, Capricorn is used to holding it together for everyone around them. When it comes to love, they crave someone who can show up the same way for them as they do for others—someone grounded, stable, and wise. They feel loved through acts of service and quality time, wanting a partner in crime to tackle life with.

11. Aquarius: Acts of Service and Physical Touch

Aquarius is the philanthropist of the zodiac, always offering a helping hand in their community, family, or friend group. While this independent sign is busy caring for others and can certainly hold their own, deep down, they still crave someone to take care of them in return. Additionally, when they fall in love—which, by the way, is a rare occurrence—this independent sign is comforted by physical touch.

12. Pisces: Words of Affirmation and Quality Time

Dreamy, sensitive Pisces thrives when they receive words of affirmation. This sign spends a lot of time trapped in their own mind, so grounding words and reassurance can help them feel more present. Additionally, they crave the mere presence of the person they adore, making quality time another love language.