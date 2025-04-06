Your Morning Coffee Might Help You Live Longer

It’s a good day for coffee enthusiasts everywhere.

While many people label coffee drinking as an unhealthy habit to break, a new study published in the European Heart Journal found that having a morning cup of coffee can actually help you live longer.

“Most prospective studies have found that moderate coffee consumption is associated with lower risks of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and death,” the study authors wrote. “The 2015–20 US Dietary Guidelines recommend moderate coffee consumption as part of a healthy dietary pattern.”

The study analyzed three different groups: morning coffee drinkers, all-day coffee drinkers (those who spread their coffee consumption throughout the day), and noncoffee drinkers.

The caveat—because there always is one—is that drinking coffee throughout the day does not yield the same benefits as drinking coffee earlier in the day. But if you just go for that morning mug of Joe, you might be increasing your lifespan.

“In this study, we identified two distinct patterns of coffee drinking timing (morning-type and all-day-type) in a nationally representative cohort of US adults and validated these patterns in the Women’s and Men’s Lifestyle Validation Study (WLVS and MLVS),” the study authors reported. “Compared with non-coffee drinking, we found that a morning-type coffee drinking pattern was significantly associated with lower risks of all-cause mortality and CVD-specific mortality, independent of the amount of coffee intake.”

Show the haters this article next time they try to rain on your caffeinated parade.

Additionally, all-day coffee drinking didn’t seem to be associated with mortality when compared with non-drinking. So, while drinking coffee throughout the day isn’t exactly increasing your lifespan, it doesn’t seem to be negatively impacting it either.

“Moreover, we found that patterns of coffee drinking timing significantly modified the association between coffee intake amounts and all-cause mortality risk, with morning coffee [appearing] to be more strongly associated with a lower risk of mortality than coffee drinking throughout the day,” the study authors concluded.