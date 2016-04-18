Skepta Sits Down for Revealing Interview with Zane Lowe: “I Will Keep Doing Greatness”

To prep for the release of his upcoming record Konnichiwa on May 6, Skepta sat down for a revealing interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1. In typical Zane fashion, this shit gets pretty real. Skepta touches on everything you probably would ever want to know—his background, representing the UK, working with Pharrell and Drake, and more.

We could tell you more about how this is a good thing for you to listen to because you probably like grime and you probably like Skepta and you probably like listening to Skepta talk about grime, but you probably already scrolled down and clicked the play button, so we’re just going to stop typing and eat lunch.

Be sure to watch NOISEY London featuring Skepta on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 PM EST.