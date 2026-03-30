Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Switch 2 Console Leaked by Insider

A new leak claims that we are getting a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake themed Switch 2 console. According to the leaker, Nintendo will release the limited edition console when the Zelda remake launches this year.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Switch 2 Console Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: Nintendo

A major insider recently leaked that a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in Summer 2026. If you are still freaking out about this news, I totally don’t blame you. However, a new leak has reportedly revealed more information about the upcoming game’s release, including a supposed new Switch 2 console that will launch alongside it.

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According to Nintendo leaker Shpeshal Nick, we are getting a limited edition Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Switch 2 console. Presumably, the handheld will have themed Switch 2 Joy-Cons, although it’s unclear whether the limited edition handheld will have additional artwork on the back of the device itself.

Screenshot: X @Shpeshal_Nick

“As a follow up, from what I’ve been told, we’re getting a Zelda themed Limited Edition Switch 2 console. Not sure if the game will be bundled or not.” Unfortunately, the account didn’t provide any additional information on the supposed limited edition console. Assuming it’s true, the Zelda-themed Switch 2 would release around Summer 2026.

Leak Claims Ocarina of Time Remake Has a “Big Budget”

Screenshot: Nintendo

The other interesting tidbit to come out of this leak is that the rumored Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake for Switch 2 supposedly has a big budget. After leaking the limited edition console, Shpeshal Nick also made some claims about the project’s scope in a handful of additional posts.

“Got a DM a while back that its [Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake] got a pretty big budget.” When a follower asked him to clarify, the Nintendo insider replied, “I just got told it’s got a pretty big budget, which makes me think it’s way more than just a 3DS style port in HD.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

This is interesting, because the insider who leaked the Ocarina of Time Remake, NateTheHate, also described the game as a “full remake.” While not confirmed, there have been additional rumors that the Ocarina of Time remake could even feature the engine of Breath of the Wild. But again, that is pure speculation.

Regardless, there are a lot of rumors floating around that this is a big title for Nintendo with a substantial budget. Based on that, it doesn’t seem like this will be a typical HD remaster, but will instead be a full remake from the ground up. If this latest rumor is true, Nintendo will also be launching a Zelda Ocarina of Time themed Nintendo Switch 2 console as well.

Previous Zelda Limited Edition Consoles

Screenshot: Nintendo

There have been many Zelda-themed consoles over the years. In fact it’s hard to believe one of the first was the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda edition in 1989. With the rumored Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Switch 2 console releasing this year, I thought it would be interesting to take a look back at the five most recent Zelda Limited Edition hardware:

2011 – Skyward Sword Gold Wii Remote Plus

– Skyward Sword Gold Wii Remote Plus 2013 – Wind Waker HD Wii U

– Wind Waker HD Wii U 2015 – Majora’s Mask New 3DS XL

– Majora’s Mask New 3DS XL 2023 – Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED

– Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED 2024 – Hyrule Edition Switch Lite

All that said, we should take this latest rumor with a grain of salt. While there is a lot of rumblings going around about the Ocarina of Time Remake having a big budget, this is the only leak so far to claim that a limited edition console is also launching in Summer 2026. Without any additional sources, I would consider this more of a rumor than fact.