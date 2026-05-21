D*ckmaxxing? Don’t Miss Adam & Eve’s Penis Pump Deal

As a sex toy reviewer, scanning for sex toy deals is an important part of the job. Think: couponing — but make it sex. So imagine my surprise when I discovered that sex toy retailer Adam & Eve rose to the top of Google Trends for its penis pump sale?! Turns out, the brand is giving 45% off its best-selling max results pump and rechargeable pump (which is lowkey the perfect match for dickmaxxing adventures).

Between ballsmaxxing (making your balls bigger) and spermmaxxing (optimizing your sperm), enhancements have been all the rage. Are they always healthy enhancements? Eh, not so much when you consider beings like Clavicular and the “by any means necessary” looksmaxxing. But, somewhere within biohacking culture and sexual wellness trends, it seems penis pumps are becoming a safer alternative to a major insecurity: penis size.

Videos by VICE

No longer are penis pumps a cringe and gas-station-pill style device. They’re actually one of the safest alternatives for dickmaxxing. For example, making your dick look bigger and helping you get an erection.

How Do Penis Pumps Work?

Never used one before? It’s basically a cylinder that goes over your penis and gives it a good grip to encourage blood flow to the area. Somehow, they manage to exist between legitimate medical device and late-night infomercial energy, but the basic science behind them is actually pretty straightforward. By creating vacuum pressure around the penis, the device increases blood flow and helps produce an erection—either for ED support, temporary enhancement, or just curiosity-driven experimentation.

The internet loves to market them like they’ll magically add three inches overnight (they won’t), but sex therapists and urologists have long acknowledged that vacuum erection devices can be genuinely useful when used correctly. The key is moderation though. Don’t treat your dick like a bike tire.

As part of Adam and Eve’s sale, their Rechargeable Penis Pump and Max Results Pump are both 45% off each. The rechargeable pump has the best reviews, with most men praising its non-medieval setup (you’d be surprised how common those are). It’s like brands forgot that the dick will be used for pleasure, so a clunky pump isn’t going to do anything but disrupt the mood.

It’s as close as you’ll get to a luxury sex toy-slash-pump with electric buttons, presets so you can customize your settings for easy access, and 8.25 inches of space for your penis. If you enjoy having a view, this is also transparent for viewing pleasure.

Alternatively, if you are hoping to spend less coin without skimping on any girth or inches, try the Max Results Pump. It’s only $46.74 in comparison to its original price tag of $84.99. However, this is a manual pump and has a smoky glass look, so you can’t really see down there as you stroke. It operates using your finger and a finger pull handle

Don’t forget to use the code DOUBLE45 for your discount!