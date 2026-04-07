Amazon’s $2.99 AMC+ Deal Is Somehow Still Going

Hungry to watch The Walking Dead and Mad Men, but want to cheap out and not saddle yourself with a pricey streaming subscription to one of the major streaming networks? AMC+ is an affordable entry point to these franchises, and right now it’s downright cheap.

Prime Video’s deal is for $2.99 per month for two months, down from its usual price of $7.99 per month. So over the course of the deal, you fork out $6—Big Mac money—and save $10. I’ve read rumblings—speculation, really—that this deal will pass into the afterlife at the end of today, April 7. I’ve also heard April 9 kicked around as a possible end date. All of it is unsubstantiated, as neither Amazon nor AMC list an official end date. I’d just guess that it’ll be over “soon,” so don’t sleep on this deal.

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two tiers of service

The Walking Dead (and all its offshoots) is AMC’s premiere series, but AMC+ has other shows I’d recommend, too, so that you get your money’s worth. Hell on Wheels was an older AMC original that’s still on the service and worth a watch. It was one of those rare series that (I thought, at least) stays strong right up through the final episode of its final season.

The Terror is anchored by strong performances from Jared Harris, Ciarán Hinds, and Tobias Menzies. It’s one of those horror miniseries that trades on the tension of being hunted by what you rarely see, rather than gore and jump scares.

The $2.99 deal is for AMC+ With Ads. You get the same six live TV channels included: AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, Shudder, and Acorn TV as you do with AMC+ Premium, but you can’t download TV show episodes or movies to watch offline.

Hate ad breaks with every fiber of your being? There’s a deal on AMC+ Premium, too. You pay $4.99 per month for two months instead of the usual $10.99 per month. Your savings over the course of those two months is $12, and the $10 you do end up paying isn’t all that much more than the $2.99 per month you’d pay to suffer through ads.

Just remember that regardless of which AMC+ subscription you sign up for, all deals come to an end. After two months AMC will start charging your credit card at the regular rate. If you don’t want your subscription to continue, make sure you make a reminder to cancel before the two months are up.