This Rare Discount ($120 Off!) on the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Is For One Day Only

Apple’s been on a streak for the past year, at least, of sales much more frequent than in years past, when retailers rarely slapped deals on anything but the oldest outgoing models. MacBooks, iPads, iMacs, AirPods, and even Apple Pencils have seen a slew of deals.

Not the Magic Keyboard, though. I hardly ever see it go on sale. Woot, Amazon’s site for limited-time deep discounts, has a serious sale on the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: $120, down from its usual selling price of $289. You’ll just have to be quick about it, because after today (April 17, 2026), this deal is over.

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It’s important to know that the Magic Keyboard highlighted here is only for 11-inch versions of the iPad Pro. Apple sells a few Magic Keyboards, and they’re not cross compatible. There’s the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, which won’t fit the iPad Pro. And there’s the Magic Keyboard (USB-C), which connects wirelessly to Mac computers and the Apple Vision Pro, and which won’t fit any iPad.

So Apple is playing loose with the naming on the Magic Keyboard. At least they gave a somewhat unique, or at least more distinguishable, name to the Magic Keyboard Folio, which fits the base-level iPad A16.

The Magic Keyboard doesn’t just add a physical keyboard to the iPad Pro. It also adds Apple’s fantastic Magic Trackpad, which you also find on MacBooks of all types. After all the laptops I’ve used, I still say that the Magic Trackpad is the best trackpad in the business, past or present, Mac or Windows PC.

Now for the downside. I hope you like white, because that’s the only color for which this deal is available. You can buy it in black on Amazon if you like, but it’s going to cost you the full $289 retail price for the 11-inch version, or $335 for the 13-inch version. If your iPad itself is black, I think a white Magic Keyboard would provide for a sharp contrast. Black and white is a snappy color combo. Just ask the penguins.