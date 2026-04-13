Apple Watch Ultra 3 Is $100 Off Right Now (And That Almost Never Happens)

Not since 2025’s holiday season have I seen a deal this good on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Granted, it’s $100 off its retail price, for a grand total of $700, but this is Apple we’re talking about. Retailers have only recently begun discounting Apple’s latest devices, so any three-figure discount is good and welcome news.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 was released in September 2025, making it the latest version of Apple’s premium smartwatch line. If you want an Apple smartwatch that syncs with your iPhone all buttery-smooth, and the Apple Watch Series 11 isn’t ultra enough for you, then hop on this deal. We’re still about half a year away from the rumored Apple Watch Ultra 4, so there’s no strong reason to wait and let this Apple deal go rotten.

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a few steps better

Compared to the Apple Watch Series 11, the more premium Ultra 3 comes only with a titanium case, rather than the aluminum of Apple’s more “pedestrian” smartwatch. Ok, I kid. The Series 11 is still a very nice smartwatch, and you can order a titanium version of the Series 11. The Ultra 3, though, takes all of Apple’s tricks and throws ’em into the apple basket.

The Ultra 3 packs satellite functionality that the cheaper Apple Watch Series 11 doesn’t. When you’re outside of cellular network range, you can choose to connect the Ultra 3 to a satellite network to perform three functions: Emergency SOS, to connect to rescuers, as well as sending messages and your location to your contacts.

It’s also a particularly large watch. Huge watches, historically speaking, already came into vogue around the Y2K mark before smartwatches became popular. There’s more utilitarian purpose to a smartwatch having a large display than the purely aesthetic reasons for a huge analog watch face, but a very large watch can dwarf a smaller wrist.

The Ultra 3 comes only in the 49mm size, compared to the Series 11’s 42mm and 46mm options. That larger case helps boost the Ultra 3’s battery life to 14 hours on GPS or 35 hours on low-power mode, compared to the Series 11’s eight hours and 24 hours, respectively. That’s a huge difference. If you’re a power user who wants all-day functionality from an Apple smartwatch, the Ultra 3 is the clear winner, hands down. And yes, that pun was on purpose.