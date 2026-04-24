This Bambu Lab 3D Printer Just Dropped $200 So You Can Build Something Weird

3D printing amazes me. I have dreams that someday soon I’ll be able to tap somebody on the shoulder to print me replacement parts for my weird, old Mazda RX-7 FB that I haven’t been able to source new for a decade. You pop some raw material in a 3D printer, and it builds it right before your eyes like a sci-fi prop from Westworld or Blade Runner. One of the cooler things about living in the future.

Bambu Lab is one of those brand names in 3D printers that I see pop up with consistency, even though I know fairly little about 3D printing. All the more surprising that the company only launched in 2022 and has made such a name for itself already. Now you can snap up one of its H2D dual-nozzle 3D printers for $1,999, down from its usual $2,199.

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read the fine (3d) print

The H2D’s major selling point is its dual-nozzle system. When a 3D printer switches to a different material, it has to clear out the nozzle. If it went straight into printing with the new material it’d pick up bits of the old material left in the nozzle, creating an undesirable mixture. So it purges the nozzle, clearing it out like blowing one’s nose, and some of the new material is sacrificed to clear out remnants of the old material. That sacrificial block of purge material adds up to wasted material, and if you’re printing often that means you’re throwing away a lot of money.

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The dual-nozzle system leads to less waste because the N2D can retract the first nozzle after the user switches materials and the second, clean nozzle can begin printing the new material without having to waste much in a huge purge. There’s still a little bit of purging, but it’s a lot less. It adds up to less waste and a quicker switch over when printing a project with multiple materials.

Who knows how long this deal on the H2D will continue. Bambu Lab calls it a limited-time sale, but they don’t list an end date. I’d make a joke about 3D printing up some money to help justify the $1,999 sale price, but I don’t particularly want the Feds to come after me.