Bose QuietComfort Headphones Are $160 Cheaper Today

There are certain things that over-the-ear headphones do better than earbuds. For all the space they take up, they provide within the ear cups a more controlled environment for listening to your audio and blocking out the noise of the world around you.

One of the most popular models, the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones, are on sale right now for as low as $199. I hedge and say “as low as” because the sale price depends upon which of the Boses’ many colors you choose, but all are on a hefty discount from their normal $359 selling price.

Videos by VICE

stepping up from earbuds

Earbuds, the miniature “headphones” that fit inside your ears—or, like the PowerBeats Pro 2, clipped over the tops of your ears—are the portability queens. They fit in your pocket, so they become a mere afterthought when you want to listen to tunes, podcasts, or audiobooks while out and about.

Headphones, those listening devices that fit over the entirety of your ears, both block out noise from your surroundings and prevent your audio from leaking out and bothering those around you, especially if they’re closed-back designs like the Bose QuietComfort.

They also come with active noise cancellation (ANC), which uses software to detect noisy environments, such as airliners’ jet engines or loud cafés, and play opposing sound waves to cancel the noise out. It’s more effective at silencing headphones than simply relying on the passive noise blocking of the ear cups clamped tightly around your ears.

Wired earbuds and headphones may be back in vogue, but never having to untangle wires has its own charm. The QuietComfort connect via Bluetooth to your devices for wireless, tangle-free listening.

Certain colors are on a better sale than others. Moonlight Grey and Pedal Pink get the fullest discount, all the way down to $199. Black, Cypress Green, Twilight Blue, Blue Dusk, Ice Blue, Sandstone, and White Smoke are all on nearly as good of a sale at $229. Moonstone Blue is sold out at both Best Buy and Amazon.

Only poor Chilled Lilac is left out in the cold. It’s sold out at Best Buy, and if you want it at Amazon you’ll have to pay $325, making it hardly a deal at all. As the only shade of purple in the QuietComfort’s range, you’ll have to weigh how badly you want ’em in purple.