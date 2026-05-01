We Actually Found a Coupon Code for Bungie’s New Halo-Like Game, Marathon

Long before Halo: Combat Evolved debuted as a launch title for Microsoft’s original Xbox in 2001, its developer Bungie was semi-famous as the creator of a science-fiction first-person shooter called Marathon. Part of the Mac’s healthy landscape of gaming titles in the 1990s, Marathon came out just a few days ahead of Christmas 1994 and roped in gamers with its impressively advanced graphics and gameplay. Two more titles quickly followed.

Bungie’s reboot of Marathon took 30 years, as Bungie had busied itself with the Halo and Destiny series in the interim, but it finally launched in March 2026. And if you plan to play it on PC, you can save $10 off by purchasing your Steam download code through Newegg. And if you remember to enter code SAVEL3DL at checkout, you can knock another $3 off that price.

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a new deal on a new game

Bungie already had surprised the gaming world by announcing in December 2025 that Marathon would launch at a fairly low price of $40. That’s a throwback price to the long-ago days of games, a welcome break from the ever-increasing price tags of AAA titles.

The next Grand Theft Auto is rumored to cost $100, a rumor that Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick has neither confirmed, nor swiped away. And not all that long ago, Nintendo released Mario Kart World for $80.

Marathon’s deal makes an affordable game almost downright cheap. Just don’t forget the code SAVE3DL at checkout to get that final $3 off the already discounted price, for a grand total of paying $27 for a $40 game that only just came out two months ago.