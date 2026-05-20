This Tiny Canon Printer Turns Your Phone Into a Pocket Polaroid (And It’s Only $99 Right Now)

It’s a classic and (nearly?) universally beloved miniature ritual at parties, park hangs, zoo visits, backyard barbecues, beach vacations, and nights out on the town. Somebody whips out a Polaroid or one of the many instant-print film cameras, and boom. You’ve got a physical memento of the occasion to stick up on the wall over your bed’s headboard or lay on your desk. It makes

Say you like the sentiment but don’t want to go out and purchase a new gadget or carry around a bulky camera on your outings. Not an unreasonable pair of objections, if you ask me. The Canon Ivy 2 is slim enough to fit in a pocket and lets your Android or iPhone cosplay as a Polaroid whenever you decide that photo you snapped would look better as a real two-by-three-inch print.

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It’s selling currently for $99, down from its retail price of $120. Don’t let the sales stickers fool you. It’s been selling for about $99 for almost the entire past year. So it’s not a deal in my book, but it’s worth your attention, because the damn thing is pretty sweet, deal or no deal.

not just photos, but photos that are stickers

You don’t need to carry about a cable to plug the Ivy 2 into your phone. That’ll be a relief, especially, to those who still carry around an older iPhone that requires the Lightning cable that nobody uses anymore.

The Ivy 2 connects wirelessly to any Android or iPhone over Bluetooth. You should download the Canon Mini Print App (iOS, Android), through which you can control the printer and make slight edits before you print your digital photo out onto real 2-inch by 3-inch paper photographs. Each one has a peel-and-stick backing that turns the photo, if you want, into a sticker.

The Ivy 2 printer only comes with 10 sheets of Canon Ivy Zink photo paper. You’re going to need refills sooner rather than later. You can buy Zink paper in packs of 20, 50, or 100. At roughly 50 cents per photo, you’re going to want to be judicious about which photos you decide to print out and which are better left in your phone’s enormous photo app library.

But that’s part of the beauty of film, right? It makes you choosier about which memories are worth creating—or, in this case, printing out—which in turn leads to more thoughtfulness as a photographer.