Every Disc at The Criterion Collection Is 30% Off (Even 4K Ones and Preorders!)

Despite the fact that it’s been years since I had a device that could gobble one up and play it, I’ve held onto my two enormous, Weimaraner-sized crates of DVDs because I’m a sentimental SOB for physical media. But I still keep an eye out in used bookstores and thrift shops for my cinephile friends who hang onto their physical movie discs the way I cling to my paper books.

In the same way Turner Classic Movies is cherished by the live TV movie fans for its wonderfully curated mix of classics and oddball titles that fly under the radar, so too do they love The Criterion Collection for its excellent selection and taste. Every disc at The Criterion Collection, DVDs and Blu-rays, is 30 percent off sitewide through May 25. Even preorders for movies that aren’t out yet.

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outright own some of the best films on earth

That’s an enormous part of the draw, right? Owning your favorite films outright on a format that can’t be taken down from a streaming service, edited or censored by a remote key press on a master computer somewhere, or disappeared when its host company goes belly up.

You buy a disc, and you own it forever in an unalterable, permanent way that not even “owning” a digital copy through Prime Video or whatever grants you, especially not when your “owned” copy sits on a company’s server and not your own computer.

There are so many good titles available at Criterion, and every one of them without exception is on sale for a blanket 30 percent off. They’ve got a healthy spread of picks, from classics like Point Blank (with Lee Marvin) and Chungking Express to new releases like Anora and Flowers of the Killer Moon. There are a few curated collections, too, such as the David Lynch collection and Jon Hamm’s personal picks.

Ok, even with Criterion’s 30-percent-off sale, the discs are several times pricier than the used discs I see sitting in garage sale boxes. But if you live where there aren’t a ton of places to peruse used discs, then the sale could be a godsend. Or if it’s a movie that’s so beneath the popular awareness that waiting to find it used would be a fool’s errand.

Or if you want a specific disc and don’t feel like waiting for eternity on a long, The Seventh Seal-style ordeal (the way I unsuccessfully had for years with Duel and Vanishing Point), then you may be able to find it here. The Criterion Collection’s physical disc catalog is different from its (fantastic) streaming channel, so you might unearth that gem you’ve been waiting for. Just do it by May 25, when this sale ends.