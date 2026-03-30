The Dyson PencilVac Fluffycones Is 25% Off (And Yes, That’s the Vacuum’s Actual Name)

Not since the internet named a polar research vessel Boaty McBoatface has the internet had to face such a silly, Monty-Pythonesque name for a serious machine. Dyson, a company not known for its playfulness or humor at all, has named its newest vacuum the PencilVac Fluffycones. Yes, really.

Released on February 7, 2026, the PencilVac Fluffycones is not even two months old, and yet it’s $150 off as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. At $450 (down from $600) it’s still a serious investment, but it has a few tricks up its sleek sleeve that even Dyson’s regular cordless stick vacuums don’t have.

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what’s in a name?

Why Fluffycones? What about this forearm-thin vacuum is fluffy? Or cone-shaped, for that matter? Dyson introduced the original PencilVac back in May 2025 as a slimmer, lighter alternative to its already svelte cordless stick vacuum lineup.

It’s all down to the exceedingly bizarre-looking roller head that contacts the floor during vacuuming. Rather than the typical rectangular roller head, the Fluffycones variety replaces the older, simpler head with four rollers clustered together. And the rollers are shaped like—you guessed it—cones.

The new, cone-shaped rollers are less liable to become tangled in hair that the vacuum sucks up. It’s a neat trick, actually. The shape of the cones spins the hair toward the ends of the rollers, creating a hairball that can be sucked up into the vacuum, rather than remaining tangled around the roller as loose strands, as in a conventionally shaped roller head.

Dyson’s standard range of cordless stick vacuums, such as the Dyson V8 Plus (also on sale right now for $330, down from $540), are more powerful and come with a variety of attachments for cleaning an entire home, although they’re heavier. The PencilVac Fluffycones (I’m chuckling every time I type this) is even nimbler and lighter, and therefore better for lifting up high to vacuum cobwebs from ceilings and ceiling fans, room corners, and slipping in the tight space behind furniture, but it’s more useful as a supplementary vacuum for small vacuuming tasks than an all-in-one, whole-home vacuum.