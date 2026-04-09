Suck Up This Dyson Deal Before It Turns to Dust

Two things are indisputably true. One, Dyson vacuums are incredibly popular. They have the sort of brand recognition that puts them on par with Uber, Netflix, and OREO. And two, they’re expensive as hell. That’s not to say they aren’t worth it.

Dysons aren’t always on sale, but it pays to wait until one goes on sale before you plop down several hundred bucks on something meant to suck up your dead skin flakes, sweater fuzzes, stray toenails, and puppy dander. The V15 Detect was Dyson’s top-level cordless vacuum until the Gen5 Detect unseated it. It’s still a lot of vacuum, more than adequate for most folks’ households.

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Woot, Amazon’s deals site, has a massive discount on it right now, too. The kind of deal I like to see on a Dyson before I go recommending dropping that kind of cash. Down from $800, the V15 Detect’s $480 price tag is steep, but it’s still cheaper than Dyson’s lesser stick vacuums right now. Just don’t wait too long, because this deal is over in less than a week.

a premium vac at a mid-level price

Dyson calls ’em stick vacuums. The V15 Detect sits toward the top end of Dyson’s lineup of svelte cordless vacuums. Like all of them, it’s modular. Attach the floor roller and it’ll vacuum up your hardwood floors, carpets, and tile. Pop on another attachment and use it to reach behind furniture and suck up cobwebs in the ceiling corners. Remove the long tube entirely and it becomes a hand vacuum for small messes, so that you don’t have to have two vacuums in the home.

Like the Dyson V7 that I’ve been using for years, the V15 Detect is thin and nimble enough to navigate around small homes crowded with furniture. It’s cordless and runs for up to 60 minutes. There’s an LCD screen that shows you, as you vacuum, the particle counts to quantify how much debris you’re vacuuming up, and it’s smart enough to detect what kind of flooring it’s passing over and adjust its suction accordingly.

You may think that’s all a bit beyond what you need, and that you may as well just go for one of Dyson’s mid-level stick vacuums, like the V11. I’d normally share that sentiment. But at $470, the V15 Detect is cheaper than Dyson’s mid-level vacs right now, so you may as well get the more premium one.

Amazon also has a sale running on the Dyson V15 Detect on Amazon.com proper, but it’s for a mere $200 off. Not bad at $650, but why purchase it when the deal at Woot is live? There’s no good reason. No reason good or bad at all, actually. Because Amazon owns Woot, Amazon Prime members who buy from Woot get free “Prime” shipping, although I should note that you’ll have to be a lot more patient if you grab the Woot deal.

How long it takes to reach you varies on where you live and how close you are to the Amazon warehouse(s) that stock it. I’m in New York City, and the Amazon product page for the V15 Detect says Prime shipping would deliver it to me for free the next day. But the Woot page says I can expect it April 21-23 if I buy it through Woot. Would I wait that long in order to save $170 more? You’re goddamn right I would.

Woot’s deal ends on Wednesday, April 15, or when all of their stock sells out. Whichever comes first. Oh, and you’re limited to only buying one, ostensibly in order to prevent resellers from coming in, buying up all the stock, and then making a tidy profit off them.