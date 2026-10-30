RIPNDIP and HEMPER Just Dropped a Killer Halloween Bong Collection (Exclusive Discount)

RIPNDIP’s Lord Nermal has never exactly been a well-behaved kitty. The cartoon cat is best known for flipping people off, and now he’s apparently developed a taste for horror movies.

Just in time for Halloween, smoking accessories brand HEMPER has teamed up with streetwear label RIPNDIP for the Killer Nermal Collection. The infamous feline has gotten yet another makeover, but a creepy one. We’re talking ghost costumes, slasher masks, bloody knives, and, of course, Nermal’s middle fingers.

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The limited-edition collection includes two glass bongs and a knife-shaped hand pipe. You can grab all three in a bundle or pick your favorite separately.

And here’s a little treat: VICE readers get 10% off when shopping through the links below.

Photo Courtesy of HEMPER

Meet the Killer Nermal Collection Bundle

The HEMPER x RIPNDIP Killer Nermal Collection Bundle costs $249.99 and includes all three pieces.

There’s the ghostly little Nermal bong, a larger masked version that looks like it wandered out of a slasher flick, and a glass hand pipe shaped like a bloodied knife.

Purchased individually, the three pieces would run you $289.97, so the bundle already knocks nearly $40 off the total. Add the VICE reader discount, and it’s an even sweeter deal for anyone who wants the entire collection.

Rather Pick Your Own Poison?

Not everyone needs three new pieces of glass, even if they’re ridiculously cute in a slightly disturbing way. Luckily, HEMPER is selling each design separately.

Nermal dressed as a ghost? Naturally, he’s still flipping everyone off.

The Killer Nermal Ghost Bong stands 5.8 inches tall and features a white glass body that looks like a classic bedsheet ghost, complete with cat ears, cutout-style facial details, and Nermal’s signature middle fingers poking through.

It also has an inline percolator and a 14mm flower bowl, so this little ghost is more than a Halloween decoration.

If the ghost is the cute one, this is his evil twin.

The Killer Nermal XL Bong takes inspiration from masked horror-movie villains, with Nermal wearing a creepy white mask and black cloak. There’s even a bloody knife, because apparently flipping people off wasn’t enough anymore.

At 8.5 inches tall, it’s the largest piece in the collection, with a showerhead percolator and a matching 14mm Nermal bowl.

This one might be the most ridiculous of the bunch, in the best possible way.

The Killer Nermal Knife Hand Pipe looks like a bloody knife straight out of a horror movie, except it’s actually a six-inch glass pipe.

The blade features a metallic finish and blood-splatter detailing, with the bowl built into the blade and the mouthpiece hidden in the handle.

At $39.99, it’s also the cheapest way to get your hands on a piece from the collaboration.

A Little Halloween Treat for VICE Readers

If you’re a RIPNDIP collector or just someone who appreciates a bong with an unnecessarily elaborate costume, the Killer Nermal collection is a pretty quirky addition to spooky season.

The full collection is available through HEMPER, and VICE readers can save an extra 10% by shopping through our links.