The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Deal Is Back

Did you let that Easter deal go rotten back at the end of March when the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition was on sale for $160 and watch helplessly as its street price bunny hopped back up to $200? You’ve got another change at that deal, almost as good as the one you missed. Right now Amazon is selling it for $165, just in time for Mother’s Day on May 10.

a signature product

Amazon’s regular Kindle Paperwhite is also on a sale at $135 and down from its retail price of $160. Both it and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition have seven-inch, black-and-white screens that use E Ink to present a less harsh display for long stretches of reading. E Ink uses actual ink within the display to reduce eye strain. It’s quite a remarkable technology.

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The Signature Edition doubles the internal storage from 16 GB to 32 GB so that you can store that many more Kindle e-books before you have to clear space by deleting titles. How many more depends upon the size of the books you download, so there’s no hard number to give. Digital pack rats will appreciate the doubling of their Kindle’s closet room, however.

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Compared to its regular Paperwhite stablemate, the Signature Edition also adds wireless charging through the Kindle Wireless Charging Dock ($45 and sold separately) and an auto-adjusting front light that’ll dim the display when reading in dark rooms and crank up the brightness if you’re in a brightly lit room or outside with lots of sunlight.

There’s no word on how long the deal will last, but I’d wager that it’ll conclude after Mother’s Day, since like lots of retailers Amazon likes to cluster sales and deals around holidays. You’ve got a couple of weeks to pick up a new Kindle for Mom. Or, you know, to just buy one for yourself. A deal’s a deal.