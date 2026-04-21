No Plants? No Problem. LEGO’s Buildable Flowers Are on Sale Right Now

Indoor plants are harder to take care of cats. Fussier and a lot less independent. Nobody has ever overwatered a cat. Almost everybody loves the look of a few plants placed around the home, but not everybody likes having to live on their schedule in order to keep them from withering and dying. Given that, I don’t know why I’m always so surprised at how many apartments I enter have a kit (or more) of LEGO Botanicals.

Some of them are currently on sale. Others are just plain expensive. Even a few, like the LEGO Botanicals Flower Arrangement on a deal for $68 (down from $110) are both on sale and expensive. There are plenty to choose from, but I’m highlighting two of the most intriguing: the Plum Blossom Kit and the Mini Orchid Kit, both on sale for $24 and down from their usual selling price of $30.

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plants you can’t kill

LEGOs really have come a long way since I was a kid in the ’90s. There’s no chance I could’ve made either of these kits back then. Just look at the branches, and the rounded pieces that comprise the petals of the plum blossoms and miniature orchids.

I don’t know if I could rightfully call them realistic, but I prefer them to traditionally fake plastic flowers. Everybody can tell they’re fake, so why not go with the LEGO kit that takes itself less seriously, tries much less to disguise itself as a real flower and instead leans into its playfulness?

Thinking about ways in which you could use a LEGO flower kit where a real plant (even if you wanted it) couldn’t go, those dark rooms out of strong sunlight are strong contenders for a LEGO plant. Could be a basement or an office cubicle, or even just a dimly lit corner of a room that couldn’t support a live plant. I have more than 20 live plants in my apartment, and even with a window in every room you’d be surprised how many of the greedy little bastards want more, more, more sunlight.

You’d also never have to worry about overwatering, underwatering, or just plain forgetting about your indoor plants. LEGO plants are worry free. Pretty much worry free. I suppose your dog or your two-year-old could still eat them.