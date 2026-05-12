LEGO’s Upcoming The Lord of the Rings Kit Is an 8,000-Piece Behemoth

LEGO’s wasting no time mining the 25th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Yes, it’s really been a quarter of a century since Peter Jackson’s iconic take on the classic fantasy epic hit the big screen.

If LEGO were a stickler for exact anniversaries, it’d have made us wait for December, but perhaps they’re giddy and impatient too, since they’ve just announced the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith kit, an 8,278-piece monster that recreates the seven-walled mountain fortress of the tale. It goes on sale for $650 on June 4, 2026. Or, if you know the right magic, you can get ahold of it early on June 1. To find it out you’ll have to go on a hero’s trek of your own, all the way to the bottom of this story.

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The lotr’s rome wasn’t built in a day

Like any monster LEGO set of a huge building, once built you can open up Minas Tirith to peek inside to access locations key to The LOTR story, including the citadel and throne room. Don’t like how things worked out in the movies? You villain. Rewrite fantasy history by acting out a different path with the included miniature figures of Gandalf the White, Aragorn (as King Elessar), and Faramir.

LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith set – Credit: LEGO

You have to be a LEGO Insider in order to get first crack at buying the LEGO Minas Tirith Set when it goes on sale on June 1, 2026 for $650. It’s free to sign up, though. If you can’t stomach the idea of one more password to keep track of, you could just wait until it launches for sale to everyone else on June 4.

And if you buy it before June 8, you get a free LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Grond as a free gift, just in case you want another 307 pieces to go along with your 8,278-piece Minas Tirith set, you masochist, you.