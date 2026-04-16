The LG B5-Series 48″ 4K OLED TV Is Majorly Discounted at Best Buy Right Now

What comes to mind when you think “budget TV?” For me, my conception is of a TV that limps along with the kind of specs that would impress somebody from 2010 but no longer. Think 720p or 1080p resolution. Maybe it’s an old model, with no smart home features beyond a proprietary, slow, clunky UI.

The LG B5-Series 48″ 4K OLED TV is none of that because it’s not a budget TV. It’s just selling for a budget price. At $600, down $700 from its retail price (or $400 from its actual price, but we’ll get into that…), it’s a steal for somebody who wants a medium-sized TV but wants 4K resolution, an OLED screen, and all the smart home features packed into it. And isn’t it crazy that we live in a time where a 48″ TV is considered mid-sized?

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a mid-range tv at a budget price

Best Buy, like every other retailer, lists the 48″ B5-Series’ retail price at $1,300. That’s the price tag, although it’s almost always “on sale” for $1,000. Right now you can buy the LG B5-Series on any number of retailers. Once upon a time it dipped down to $820 on an actual sale, but Best Buy’s $600 price here blows that out of the water.

As happens too often with blowout sales, you have to wonder whether it’s just some old TV that the retailer is trying to unload so that newer, more impressive TVs can take its place. But the B5-Series isn’t even a year old. LG began rolling it out in the US in May 2025, and so it’s still a current model in LG’s lineup.

The B5-Series is a mid-range TV with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant built into it, with support for integrating into Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Home (Siri) smart homes. If you run a household strung together by a Google Nest Hub, like I do, you could connect it to the LG B5 and run it like that. You’re not locked into using Alexa just because it comes built into the TV.

Considering that Best Buy’s Ultimate Upgrade Sale ends on Sunday, April 19, and I’ve not seen such a deal on this TV before, I’d say that if you’re on the fence, make up your mind quickly.