Jump to Lightspeed With a Millennium Falcon Desk Lamp

Let’s be honest. I could tell you that placing a fairly realistic reproduction of the Millennium Falcon on your desk would make you a more productive worker, eager to sit down at your home office’s desk or kitchen table and look forward to work, and maybe that’s just the kind of self-delusional rationalization you need to make the purchase (which I’m all for). But you’ll probably just end up staring at the intricate details on the hand-sized starship.

This Paladone Millennium Falcon Desk Lamp is on sale for $50, down from its $60 retail price, and it’s one of the cooler, actually practical pieces of gear that I’ve seen around Star Wars Day (May 4th), even though I’m one day late to the party..

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heading for the stars

What I like better about the Millennium Falcon shown here is that the lamp’s light shines out of the spaceship’s engine as the ship is angled heavenward as if it’s constantly attempting to escape your desk’s atmosphere and jump to lightspeed. Watch any of the trilogy movies and you’ll see that the Millennium Falcon’s long, strip light engine emits a wonderful blue-white light, exactly the color of LED light. It’s a clever bit of design on Paladone’s part.

That’s something you don’t get with Paladone’s Razor Crest lamp (the ship from The Mandalorian), which just cruises along horizontally and shines its light from underneath its hull somewhere. Both ships are officially licensed from Disney, and so they appear to be finely detailed. There are a lot of little details, panel gaps, and texture on the Falcon, in particular.

The lamp’s street price has been trending downward this year, quite possibly the only thing I can think of off-hand that’s actually getting cheaper these days, but the current deal for $49.90 is the lowest it’s been for about a year.

If you thought you couldn’t possibly wedge one more model onto your desk’s surface, Paladone’s lamp is a clever way to fit one more. Just onnnnee more…