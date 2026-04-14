Nintendo Switch 2 Deal Not to Miss: Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Bundle Is $499

Gone are the days when people stampeded each other and their own grandmas to get a hold of a Nintendo Switch 2, the follow-up to Nintendo’s sometimes-handheld, sometimes-TV-connected Switch console. When it launched in June 2025, all anyone would ask me was if I knew where they could get a Switch 2.

Now, supply having caught up with demand, retailers are bundling them up with popular games and trimming the price tags. Amazon has a sale right now on the Switch 2 bundled with Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 right now. It’s not enough of a sale to stop traffic, but it does set you up right away on your new console with two of the more beloved Mario titles from the original switch.

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a bundle of mario

Were you to buy a Switch 2 on its own, it’d cost you $449. Then if you were to buy the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 bundle on its own, as well, it’d run you another $70. So the total cost to purchase yourself a Switch 2 and dive right into two of the more beloved Mario titles from the original Switch (the Switch 2 can play Switch games), you’d have to fork over $519. You may as well buy the bundle, in that case.

Nintendo sells a bunch of different Switch 2 bundles with favorite titles, from Donkey Kong Bananza to Mario Kart World, but the Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 bundle is the only one currently on sale. You can choose either the bundle with a physical cartridge or a digital code if you just want to download the games to your console. They’re on sale for the same price.

No doubt this is a tie-in to the debut of the Super Mario World Galaxy Movie that hit theaters earlier this month. You know the one; the sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie whereby Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, as Mario and Luigi, respectively, shed their stereotyped Italian-American accents and just talk in their normals? Yeah, they’re back, and the only one to hear Mario’s and Luigi’s old-style voices is to pick up a Super Mario game.