Want Baby Yoda to Follow You Around All Day? Now You Can Do That.

How badly do you want to free up your arms so that you don’t have to carry a small amount of stuff with you as you walk around fairly level, unobstructed ground? Would your answer change if I said that yo

Partnering with Disney, Empire of the Star Wars universe nowadays, Piaggio has released a Star Wars: The Mandalorian edition of their gitamini cargo-carrying, follow-the-leader robot for a cool $2,875 just in time for Star Wars day, May 4. Say it aloud: May fourth. As in May the Force (be with you).

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a mandalorian caboose

Before you all come after me with lightsaber pitchforks, I know the little fella has picked up a proper name since The Mandalorian debuted and that his Lucasfilm employee badge ID reads Grogu. If I’d just said Grogu, all but the most diehard Star Wars fans would’ve thought I was talking about a brand of bottle pasta sauce or something.

the open cargo bin – Credit: piaggio

The Piaggio gitamini is programmed to automatically follow behind its owner as it carries up to 20 pounds of whatever you want to put inside its cargo bin, as long as its 1,000 cubic inches or smaller in volume. Piaggio equates that to one grocery bag. It’s—well, it’s not much. But you’d be buying a cart at home depot if you just wanted to carry bags on the cheap.

The novelty with the gitamini is that you get to see Grogu’s smiling face tagging along behind you whenever the cargo bin’s lid is open, at a speed of up to six miles per hour and a distance of 19-22 miles between recharges.

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The Grogu edition costs a $400 premium over the $2,475 regular versions of the gitamini, which are available in beige and citron yellow, and it’s modeled after the hovering bassinet that follows Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian protagonist around on the show. It’s even decorated to look aged and weather worn, like the one on the show.