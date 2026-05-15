Get a Deal on Robot Eyes: Latest Ray-Ban Wayfarer AI Smart Glasses Are $52 Off

Ever wish you could basically wear Boba Fett’s helmet on your head and go about your daily life? You know he was listening to music and podcasts in that thing. Now, thanks to the wonders and horrors of living in The Future, you can. Just minus the really cool looking T visor.

The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen 2 smart glasses from their retail price of $379 to $322 on one of their only sales since they launched in September 2025. These are the latest iteration of Meta’s smart glasses that let you photograph and record video through your own viewpoint, get live two-way translations for foreign languages, and access Meta AI for your countless, random little questions throughout the day.

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five frames to choose from

Ray-Ban and Meta give you a wide variety of lens options. There’s clear for prescription, everyday glasses and both polarized and non-polarized sunglasses. You can get transitions lenses in gray, olive green, or sapphire blue, too.

In addition to the classic Wayfarer frames, you can get Meta’s second-generation smart glasses in Skyler, Headliner, Blayzer, and Scriber. They’re all more or less the same price, give or take a few odds cents or a buck here and there. And they all pack the same technologies mentioned above, plus a few more tricks, like making and taking calls hands-free and listening to music (but really, try some nice wired headphones if you want better sound quality). The differences are just skin deep and all stylistic.

Yeah, I haven’t heard of any of them either, but there aren’t all that many sunglasses styles that are household names. The Wayfarers, sure, and Aviators and Clubmasters. And what else, really? Just a bunch of Oakleys that people subtly tug down to look over when they’re making their third try at reversing their boat trailer into a parking spot outside Arby’s.