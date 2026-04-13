Ray-Ban AI Glasses Just Dropped to Their Lowest Price Yet

Everything has AI these days. Even stuff nobody in the wildest days of 1990s science fiction would’ve guessed. Stanley Kubrick foresaw iPads and Zoom back in 1968’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, but digital Pinocchio-like thinking software wedged inside refrigerators? Light bulbs? Glasses?

They may have been superseded by a newer version late last year, but this deal makes the first-generation Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer AI Smart Glasses a better value at $224, down from their retail price of $299. If you’re considering dipping your toe into the waters of smart glasses and buying your first pair, but are squeamish about looking out of place or paying a bundle, these make perhaps the most compelling case right now on the market.

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a style classic, now with brains

Nobody needs an introduction to the Ray-Ban Wayfarers. They’ve been on the market since 1952 and graced the faces of celebrities from Buddy Holly, James Dean, and Tom Cruise. They’re one of the most knocked-off designs, too. They’re everywhere.

Wedging Meta’s AI into the classic frame was a genius move for Ray-Ban. The augmented Wayfarers would pack a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that could record not just snapshots and 1080p video, but audio, too, on its 32GB internal storage and nobody would notice that you weren’t just another face wearing regular Wayfarers, blending into the crowd. You could have your AI smart glasses cake and wear it, too.

That was Google Glass’ original sin. No doubt influenced by the technological limitations of the time, the form Google Glass took signaled “I’m cosplaying a cyborg” as subtly as a fireworks display. Wearing them, you were obvious and, unless you had very specific aesthetic tastes, not being particularly fashionable.

You’re still going to have to get used to the idea that people may think you’re talking to yourself when you say, “Hey Meta,” to wake up the Wayfarer smart glasses’ built-in Meta AI. Linked to your smartphone, you can give verbal commands to the Wayfarers to make calls, send messages, record videos, snap photos, translate foreign languages to your native tongue, and even livestream straight to Instagram and Facebook.

While the second generation of the Ray-Ban Meta’s Wayfarers went on sale in September 2025, they sell for $379. Knocking the first-generation version down to $224 on this deal makes a strong case for viewing them as budget smart glasses for those who like their style and the features promised by smart glasses without paying nearly as much.

Just like with the newer generation of Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer, you can buy the first generation with a range of lenses, including clear, shaded sunglasses, and transition lenses.