Roku Launches a Free UFO-Themed Game Set in Roku City

Ah, Roku City. I never have to step around a tightly coiled pile of yesterday’s puppy chow on the sidewalks of Roku City. It’s a comfortable place in eternal twilight, clean but not in that dead-eyed, Stepford-Wives sort of way that so many suburbs and newly built cities tend to be.

Even the vaguely threatening things, like King Kong and the hundred-story-tall killer robot, aren’t that threatening. Roku City just works in a way that real-life cities don’t. Even the roving UFO, which seems like more of a prankster than a threat, is gently amusing. And as of April 20, 2026, you can play as the UFO in a free, retro-inspired side-scrolling game on your Roku device.

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how you’ll see roku city dash’s start screen on your roku – Credit: roku

retro side-scroller

Of all of Roku City’s rotating cast of hundreds of hidden Easter eggs referencing classic TV shows and movies, the flying saucer gets a lot of love. It’s hard to miss, as for years it’s been prone to descend on London’s Big Ben tower in Roku City and beam the time forward. Now you can play as the UFO in a retro-inspired, side-scroller game.

“Roku City Dash invites our users to fly through Roku City, passing iconic monuments they know and love, plus special Easter eggs, as they vie for a high score by avoiding obstacles,” said Lisa Holme, Head of Content, Roku Media, in a statement provided to VICE by a Roku PR rep. I’ve yet to play it, even though I have a Roku here with me at home, since Roku City Dash only just launched on April 20.

You access Roku City Dash through the home screen of any Roku device, such as (but not only) the Roku Ultra 4K. Because Roku likes to pepper in advertisements on billboards that appear as part of the background in Roku City, you’ll also see the start screen for the game as a sort of floating billboard when the screensaver is active, too, but one held suspended in the air by the flying saucer that’s long buzzed through the skies of Roku City.

Like any good retro-inspired arcade game, you’ll be able to save your high scores. You know your mission, pilot. It’s your duty to get the high score among everyone in your household and ensure that the top spot is eternally held by that mysterious champion of arcades known only by the three-letter mononym, ASS.