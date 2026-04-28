New Star Wars Art Coming to Samsung’s Art TVs for May the Fourth (Be With You)

Samsung is bringing eight new Star Wars themed pieces of art to the Samsung Art Store, where you can find images of photographs and paintings, both classic and modern, to display on the Samsung The Frame Art TV. That’ll bring the total number to 28 Star Wars pieces of art available for your The Frame TV to display when it’s hanging idly on the wall between your binge watches of TV and movies.

You’ve got time to procrastinate. The new Star Wars art doesn’t release until May 4, AKA Star Wars day. You know, May Fourth, as in “May the Force/Fourth be with you.”

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prequel-flavored classics

Are the prequels already considered classics? It’s weird to think of it that way, but Zillennials and younger generations grew up with them nearly (or literally) from birth the way prior generations grew up with the original trilogy.

We’ve got no concrete peek at which images are to be released on May 4, but a Samsung rep says that the new mini-collection “(spans) the saga from Darth Maul’s double-bladed lightsaber to Anakin and Padmé’s wedding.” That sounds less saga-spanning and more like it runs the gamut from Episode I – The Phantom Menace to Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

To get a hold of the new Star Wars art for your The Frame TV, or any real selection of art, you have to subscribe to the Samsung Art Store at $5 per month or $50 per year, if you sign up for an annual plan. Without it you’re stuck with a selection of 30 free images, pre-selected by Samsung, that change every month.

So if you want to defeat the Empire like a true artiste (or help it rise; I don’t know what you want), then you’ve got six days to pull the trigger, or less if you’re reading this in the future (and also, somehow at the same time, a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.”