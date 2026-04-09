Woot Knocked Half Off the Price of Samsung’s Best Smartwatch

Good deals—real deals—don’t tend to last long. What’s up with all of these products that are eternally “on sale,” anyway? They’re like that furniture store over by the KFC that’s been having a “going out of business sale” for the past 10 years. Which is to say it’s like almost every furniture store on Earth.

Woot, Amazon’s designated deals site, has thrown the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic onto the deals pile for a downright cheap $270 (down from $550). That’s a solid deal for a high-end smartwatch that hasn’t even been on the market for a year. This deal ends on Saturday, April 11 or when all of the units are bought up, whichever comes first.

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an apple watch foe

As in smartphones and tablets, Samsung’s Galaxy-branded smartwatch range does battle with Apple’s range. It uses Samsung’s Wear OS, based on Android, rather than Apple’s watchOS. In much the same way that the Apple Watch pairs and syncs with iPhones and iPads more seamlessly than Android phones, the Galaxy Watch8 Classic pairs and syncs with Android devices more seamlessly.

You can reply to your Android phone’s messages through your Galaxy watch, for example. And if you have a Galaxy smartphone, you get access to more features, such as integrating with your phone’s health-monitoring app.

Amazon normally sells the Watch8 Classic for $500, with occasional dips to $370-400 on one sale or another. Even right now Amazon has a “deal” on the Watch8 Classic for $370, but there’s no point in buying it there while the deal at Woot exists. It’s the exact same watch.

Because Amazon owns Woot, Amazon Prime customers who buy through Woot get free shipping, although it takes a bit longer than the next-day and two-day shipping we’ve become accustomed to through Prime. Not that much longer, though. I’m in New York City, and it shows an estimated delivery time of April 14-16 if I choose the standard shipping option. Oh, the cruelty of fate that you can’t count down the hours until delivery on your new watch. Woot deals only last for a limited time. That means you’ve got until Saturday, April 11, to snap one (or two, but no more) of these babies up.

There’s a limit of two per customer. But seeing as how people have a general limit of, at most, two wrists there’s not much conflict in that—at least, for people buying for themselves. If the limit keeps away the resellers looking to turn a profit and leaves more for the people who actually want one for themselves, all the better.